Sansum Clinic Receives $600,000 Pledge to Expand Diabetes Care

Sansum Clinic will soon step up the battle against diabetes, a fast-growing disease that effects more than 20 million Americans — as many as 15,000 of them locally. Thanks to a $600,000 pledge from Santa Barbara residents Judy and Jeff Henley, the clinic has completed a fundraising campaign to expand its endocrinology department, which provides diabetes testing and treatment.

Diabetes awareness has been growing nationally. A recent study by the University of Chicago found that the number of diabetes cases will double to 44.1 million and costs will triple to $336 billion by 2034. In Santa Barbara County, nearly 15,000 people, or 5 percent of the population, have been diagnosed with the disease.

“As the largest physician organization on the Central Coast, we have a responsibility to plan for the future health-care needs of the communities we serve,” Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, Sansum Clinic’s president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the Henleys’ gift.

“The new endocrinology department will help us provide the diabetes screening and treatment that our patients will need for years to come. Nearly everyone knows someone — friend, family member or neighbor — who deals with diabetes.”

In September, Sansum embarked on a $750,000 campaign to relocate and expand the department, which has outgrown its first-floor space at the Pesetas clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane. A move to the third floor will provide 33 percent more space, including 12 exam rooms, two classrooms, two nursing stations and a procedure room, clinic officials say. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

Geri and Jerry Bidwell gave $50,000 to start the campaign, which received additional $25,000 donations from two Sansum Clinic board members. The Henleys finished it off with their $600,000 donation.

“It is an honor to be able to support an organization like Sansum Clinic,” the Henleys said in a statement. “Expansion of the Sansum Clinic Endocrinology Department shows that the organization has a real understanding of the community’s health-care needs now and into the future.”

Alex Pananides, who also contributed $25,000 to the campaign, said the emphasis on diabetes is a vital one.

“There are so many things that Sansum Clinic does to improve community health that you can get behind,” he said. “This effort just stood out, given the growing number of people in Santa Barbara County who will be at risk for diabetes in the coming years.”

The nonprofit Sansum Clinic is the largest diabetes center between Los Angeles and the Bay Area, and it is the most comprehensive treatment center for people with other complex endocrine problems. Founded in 1921, Sansum has more than 150 affiliated physicians practicing more than 30 specialties, with clinics located from Carpinteria to Lompoc.



For more information on Sansum Clinic's Endocrinology Campaign, e-mail clinic philanthropy director Dru Hartley at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.681.7726.

