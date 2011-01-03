Alex Rodriguez Elected Board President of Agency Overseeing Earl Warren Showgrounds

Santa Barbara resident was first appointed to the Board of Directors in 2007

The Board of Directors of the 19th District Agricultural Association, a state agency that manages and operates the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, has elected Alex Rodriguez as president of the board.

Rodriguez, of Santa Barbara, was first appointed to the Board of Directors in 2007 by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and served as board vice president in 2010.

Rodriguez has been the president and chief executive officer of Diversity Consulting Group since 1995.

He previously was a partner of the Ventana Group, an investment banking firm, and chief marketing officer of Latin America Online.

Rodriguez was recently elected to the board of the California Fair Alliance. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Page Youth Center, was secretary of the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and served as president of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

— Scott Grieve is CEO of the Earl Warren Showgrounds.