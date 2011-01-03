Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:12 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Amtrak Train Hits Tree; No Injuries Reported

The crash, south of El Capitán State Beach, caused moderate damage to the train

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 3, 2011 | 6:20 p.m.

An Amtrak passenger train struck a large eucalyptus tree Monday about a mile south of El Capitán State Beach, but no injuries were reported.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene about 10 a.m. with three engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief.

The train, carrying seven crew members and 130 passengers, was en route from San Luis Obispo to San Diego.

The tree had fallen across the tracks, and the crew was unable to stop the train in time, Santa Barbara County Fire said in a statement. The train hit the tree at eye level with the windshield, and dragged the tree about 100 yards. It took a quarter-mile for the train to come to a stop.

Though no injuries were reported, the front of the train was moderately damaged, and some side windows were blown out. The tree was removed, reopening the track after about an hour delay. The train was taken to Goleta for mechanical evaluation.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

