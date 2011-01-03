Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bill Macfadyen: Welcome to Noozhawk 2.0 and Our Bold New Design

We have a brand-new look, but our commitment to professional community journalism is as strong as ever

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | January 3, 2011 | 6:38 a.m.

I know what some of you are thinking: What did you do with my Noozhawk?! It’s a fair question, but it’s actually one you answered for us.

When it comes to the delivery of news and information, the Internet has countless advantages over what I like to call Fossil Media. Among my favorites is the capability to analyze and sort vast amounts of data.

There’s probably too much of it, but the information reveals important user patterns that can help us better organize the presentation and delivery of Noozhawk’s news. In short, the way you navigated the Web site you used yesterday pointed us toward the layout and feature design that you see today.

For instance, more than a year ago, Edgar Oliveira, our tireless “Web guy,” was playing around with some scripts and he came up with the News Grid that you can access from the horizontal menu below our logo at the top of this page. It was an instant hit with readers, which fascinated us. We watched it, we talked about it, we experimented with some modifications. Now we think we understand its popularity enough to dare to incorporate more grids in our layout.

Another cool new feature is our Locals Only section that we’re previewing now toward the bottom of our home page. We’re compiling all of our popular personality profiles in one location and it should be fully functional by the end of the week. These stories are about people you know, or should know, but we had unintentionally hidden them all over our site. Now you’ll be able to find them in one handy location.

As Noozhawk is a business, we have to make money to stay in business and expand our professional news product. I can appreciate that some readers would prefer pure news, but as retired Boston Globe publisher Steve Ainsley once told me back when he was running The New York Times’ newspaper in Santa Barbara: “Advertising is content, too.”

I didn’t appreciate it then but I sure do now as a publisher. Advertising and sponsorships are vital to us and I’m proud to say that we sell more ads on our site than any other news organization around. Steve most certainly would approve, but I also know that ad design can benefit from simplification. As with the grid system, we’ve tried to put together a page that streamlines both our ads and our articles. The more effective our ads are, the more articles we can provide. Simple.

We’re not nearly finished. Just in the time it’s taken me to type this, I’ve compiled a list of nearly 100 items that need to be altered or fixed. But elasticity is another advantage of the Web. While I would prefer to be perfect right from the start, I’ve learned that it’s usually better to “build less” — in the parlance of the 37signals book, Getting Real — and let our readers identify what needs to be changed. If you see something amiss, .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

While we’ll continue to tweak the site, our next big design project is our Daily Noozhawk, the free e-Bulletin we e-mail to your inbox every morning at 4:15 a.m. A fresh new look is coming later this month via a new, more professional provider, MailChimp. If you’re not already receiving the Daily Noozhawk, click here to sign up now. We’re just short of 8,000 subscribers and would love to reach that milestone by the end of the month.

Finally, I’m very grateful to Edgar Oliveira and my son, Will, who have toiled long and hard to code and format our new site, and to my son, Colin, who is putting his Parsons education to use to redesign the Daily Noozhawk. I’m so proud of all three. Also, I’d like to thank my friend, Matt Moore, for our bold new logo. Good work, boys.

We may have a brand-new look, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to report on our community with enthusiasm, professionalism, balance and fairness. Thank you for your support.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 