Local Agencies Await Word on State Budget Cuts

County jails and higher ed are likely targets when newly sworn-in Gov. Jerry Brown issues his plan to address California's $28 billion deficit

Newly sworn-in Gov. Jerry Brown is expected to propose sweeping cuts for California to make up the $28 billion budget gap that have left local agencies questioning what they’ll be hit with in the future.

Brown reportedly plans to propose increasing Medi-Cal premiums and co-pays, moving low-level offenders to county jails, making cuts to the University of California and California State University systems, eliminating local redevelopment agencies and closing parks.

The administration also could pursue extending the income, sales and vehicle registration tax increases that are slated to expire July 1.

State prisons and county jails have released thousands of prisoners early because of overcrowding, and Santa Barbara County operates two day-reporting centers for prison parolees.

In November, county voters rejected Measure S, to raise the county’s sales tax to pay for a new jail, operating costs and programs to reduce the number of repeat offenders in an effort to deal with the overcrowding problem.

Higher education could take a big hit as well, and both the UC and CSU systems have increased tuition and fees for undergraduate students for the 2011-12 school year, and had planned to ask the state for additional funding to make up remaining deficits.

The UC Regents voted to raise tuition 8 percent in November to a systemwide average of $12,150 per year for undergraduate students, while expanding financial aid and asking the state for $596 million more than its 2010-11 budget of $2.91 billion.

When the state adopted the last budget, there was some restoration of funds for universities, but it’s not yet clear what impact Gov. Brown’s proposed budget will have on that, said Paul Desruisseaux, UCSB’s associate vice chancellor for public affairs.

“It’s obviously a difficult situation that’s not going to change immediately,” he said. “I think everybody’s hopeful students won’t be asked to continue to shoulder significant increases.”

While fees were stable for most of the 1990s and early 2000s, the past eight years have brought steady increases — and Desruisseaux said no one looks forward to asking students to pay even more.

“Everyone is paying attention to the governor’s admonition that we have to fasten our seat belts and hold on tight, so we’re anxiously awaiting what the news is going to be,” he said.

The CSU system’s Board of Trustees also approved increases last November, with a 5 percent bump effective now and an additional 10 percent annual increase starting in fall, bringing yearly tuition and fees to $5,834.

For the City of Santa Barbara and dozens of others with redevelopment agencies, the passage of Proposition 22 seemed to stop the threat of state borrowing or taking of local funds, but it remains unclear whether the state can eliminate RDAs without a vote of the people.

Community development director Paul Casey said the RDAs were created by the state, but there is likely to be legal discussion about whether they can be eliminated by the state. Santa Barbara’s Central City Redevelopment Project Area was created in 1972 and will expire in 2015, but the state reportedly could attempt to use funds to offset state costs.

