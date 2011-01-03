Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Learn to Prune Young Trees at Goleta Workshop

Experienced professionals will demonstrate proper techniques during Jan. 22 class

By Ken Knight | January 3, 2011 | 8:12 p.m.

Keep your trees healthy with proper pruning techniques taught by experienced professionals in a low-cost public workshop.

Goleta Valley Beautiful, California ReLeaf, the City of Goleta, the Santa Barbara School District and the Central Coast Urban Forest Council are among the co-sponsors of a Young Tree Care Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

The workshop is open to anyone who is interested in the planting and maintenance of trees in urban landscapes. The workshop will be taught in an easy-to-follow format by local and state experts in tree care.

Members of the public, whether novices or those who have some experience at tree care, will benefit, as well as more experienced tree care professionals looking for a refresher. Six community service credits are available for participating students, and five continuing education units are available for professionals. Pruning public shade trees will be emphasized, with limited fruit tree pruning discussion.

Workshop leaders Dan Condon, Bill Spiewak, Bill Millar, George Jimenez and Ken Knight will demonstrate techniques that professionals use to care for young public trees. Participants will get actual experience in pruning young trees on the school campus, with all work being done from the ground and no tree climbing involved. A short open book exam and field practice at the end will demonstrate proficiency and ability to assist in future public young tree-pruning projects in your area. There will be ample opportunities to discuss specific questions with the speakers.

The workshop is $10 (lunch included) for registration in advance, or $20 at the door. Click here or call 805.685.7910 for registration forms. The workshop is made possible through grants from the Central Coast Urban Forest Council and California ReLeaf.

— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.

