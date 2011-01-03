Motion Denied to Dismiss Murder Case Against Lyons

Corey Lyons to face new trial in deaths of his brother and his brother's life partner

The double-murder case against Corey Lyons, in which a judge declared a mistrial last month, will move forward to a new trial after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge denied a motion Monday morning to dismiss the case.

Corey Lyons, a Goleta contractor, is accused of killing his brother, Daniel Lyons, and his brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home in May 2009.

A mistrial was declared in December, more than a month into trial proceedings, after prejudicial testimony from Lyons’ brother.

Defense attorney Bob Sanger’s motion to dismiss the case on grounds of double jeopardy was denied as the motion required findings of prosecutorial misconduct or intentionally causing a mistrial.

Lyons’ case will return to court Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing setting.

The Lyons case is the second local homicide case to end in a mistrial within the past six months.

Four defendants accused of stabbing Lorenzo Carachure, 16, to death in 2007 on Santa Barbara’s Westside were tried in the summer of 2010, but the jury couldn’t reach consensus on either a first-degree murder charge or attempted murder charges.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.