Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motion Denied to Dismiss Murder Case Against Lyons

Corey Lyons to face new trial in deaths of his brother and his brother's life partner

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 3, 2011 | 11:55 p.m.

The double-murder case against Corey Lyons, in which a judge declared a mistrial last month, will move forward to a new trial after a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge denied a motion Monday morning to dismiss the case.

Article Image
Corey John Lyons

Corey Lyons, a Goleta contractor, is accused of killing his brother, Daniel Lyons, and his brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home in May 2009.

A mistrial was declared in December, more than a month into trial proceedings, after prejudicial testimony from Lyons’ brother.

Defense attorney Bob Sanger’s motion to dismiss the case on grounds of double jeopardy was denied as the motion required findings of prosecutorial misconduct or intentionally causing a mistrial.

Lyons’ case will return to court Jan. 18 for a preliminary hearing setting.

The Lyons case is the second local homicide case to end in a mistrial within the past six months.

Four defendants accused of stabbing Lorenzo Carachure, 16, to death in 2007 on Santa Barbara’s Westside were tried in the summer of 2010, but the jury couldn’t reach consensus on either a first-degree murder charge or attempted murder charges.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 