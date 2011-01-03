No DUI-Related Deaths in County Over Holidays

Drunken-driving arrests also are down dramatically from 2009

No DUI-related deaths occurred in Santa Barbara County during the 17-day holiday crackdown on drunken driving, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

One person died in an alcohol-related crash in 2009, and stepped up sobriety checkpoints, freeway enforcement from California Highway Patrol and DUI city patrols were in effect for December.

The Avoid the 12 effort, a countywide law enforcement effort, is named after the number of police agencies in the county and is funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Arrests were also down compared with last year, with 153 occurring this year and 239 recorded from 2009.

“We are happy to report that our deputies and officers found fewer DUI suspects this year than last,” said Jeff Farmer, a senior deputy with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department who works as the Avoid the 12 campaign coordinator. “We attribute the drop to bad weather and a still-down economy that kept people home, but mostly to an impressive improvement in people getting smarter about designated drivers and driving stone-cold sober themselves.”

The Avoid the 12 effort will hit the streets again for Super Bowl Sunday, on Feb. 6, and again on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

