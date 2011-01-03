Public Hearing on Barrier Project for Cold Spring Canyon Bridge Set for Wednesday

Written comments can be submitted to Caltrans through Jan. 24

The public is invited to attend an open forum/public hearing on the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge suicide barrier project on Highway 154.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

The hearing will be in an open forum format so the public may attend at any time.

The meeting will allow the public to comment on the project and the draft supplemental environmental impact report. Caltrans staff will be available to answer questions, and the public may formally record their comments related to the project.

The public may submit written comments until Jan. 24 to Caltrans, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, Attn, Matt Fowler, senior environmental planner or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Click here for traffic updates on state highways in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.