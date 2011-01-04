SBCC Looks to Hire New Continuing Ed Director

SBCC is looking for a new director for its Continuing Education program. College officials say the position isn’t a new one, but an effort to bring back an administrative position.

A statement sent Monday from SBCC spokeswoman Joan Galvan said the Continuing Education department reduced management positions in 2009. The reductions aimed to slash costs for the program, and the cuts were made primarily by retirements that occurred during 2008 and 2009. Eight management positions were reduced to five, among which were two dean positions that were combined into one. Six program director and coordinator positions also were reduced, to four positions.

“The reduction in management positions was done with the understanding that the new structure will be tried for a period and evaluated to see if it works,” Galvan said. “The need to restore one administrative position at the director’s level has become necessary after trying the reduced management structure and determining, after evaluation and review for over a year, that it is not sustainable.”

The division continues to operate with two fewer management positions than it did in the 2007-08 school year. No new funds are being used to support the restored administrative director position, according to Galvan’s statement, and the position will be funded by money previously allocated in the budget.

The school’s employee Web site for the position states the salary range from $82,992 to $101,124, plus an earned doctoral bonus of $2,683. The employee also would receive"cafeteria style” health and welfare benefits, according to the posting.

“SBCC remains diligent and thoughtful regarding resource allocations,” Galvan said. “The decision to restore this administrative position was made after careful analysis and the need to continue offering the highest quality of noncredit courses and programs to our local community.”

