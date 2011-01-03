Tree Traps 2 Cars, Blocks Traffic on Highway 101

One person is injured after a 60-foot tree falls near the La Conchita exit in Ventura

A fallen tree trapped two vehicles on northbound Highway 101 near the La Conchita exit in Ventura on Sunday afternoon.

A 60-foot tree fell on a 2005 green Honda CRV driven by 70-year-old Annette Navetta of Carpinteria in the right-hand lane, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Reid. The tree also trapped Diego Aguilar, 26, of Mecca, who was driving a 2009 Chevy Impala in the left lane.

One person reportedly was injured and transported to Ventura County Medical Center, but Reid nor the center could confirm who was injured. Ventura County Fire spokesman Bill Nash said both parties were able to exit their vehicles on their own.

“Two vehicles were stuck under the tree, which leads me to believe the tree fell on top of vehicles (rather than colliding after it had fallen),” Reid said.

Traffic was slowed for a little more than an hour until Ventura County Fire could cut up the tree and Caltrans could move the debris to the right shoulder, Nash said.

A northbound traveler said he saw traffic come to an abrupt stop about 1:15 p.m.

“About 500 feet in front of us there were people out of their cars on the freeway,” San Luis Obispo resident Mike Casalegno told Noozhawk.

Nash said reaction time is critical during severe weather conditions.

“Drivers need to pay special attention to leaning trees and fallen branches, he said. “People need to slow down and pay more attention because things can happen quickly and reaction time is critical. It’s worth being a couple minutes late to avoid danger.”

If a tree traps a vehicle, Nash recommended that in most cases the person should exit the vehicle because a tree can shift and cause entrapment. He also said to be aware of power lines and other variables in that situation.

“I think it would be terrifying,” Nash said. “Law enforcement preaches that people need to be attentive while driving, and glancing down at your cell phone or changing the radio takes your attention off the road, and when traveling 65 mph things happen fast.”

Traffic approaching the scene should ensure there is room for emergency responders to navigate, and the driver should stay near the vehicle in case it needs to be moved. If one is inclined to do so and it’s safe, onlookers can help, Nash said.

“If you can help them get out of car and provide first aid, do the good deed,” he said.

Officials couldn’t confirm why the tree had fallen, but said they believed it was caused by severe wind and rain.

