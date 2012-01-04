Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

154 Drivers Arrested on Suspicion of DUI During ‘Avoid the 12’ Crackdown

21 alcohol-related traffic collisions are reported, and one possible fatality that is still under investigation

By Kevin Huddle for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department | January 4, 2012 | 12:09 a.m.

Police officers, deputy sheriffs and California Highway Patrol officers arrested 154 people on suspicion of DUI during the 17-day Avoid the 12 DUI enforcement period, which is one more than last year.

Law enforcement presence throughout the county worked vigilantly to help reduce the number of people driving impaired and also the number of alcohol-related collisions.

There were no alcohol-related fatalities during this holiday period, which ran from Dec. 16 to Jan 1. However, one fatality that occurred in Santa Maria on Sunday is still under investigation.

There were 21 alcohol-related traffic collisions throughout the county, with four of those causing injury to at least one person.

“We are happy to see that the number of arrests did not increase significantly compared to last year, but it is sad that people continue to drive while impaired,” said Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer, coordinator of Avoid the 12. “Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable, and it is unfortunate these drivers are so selfish that they still chose to drive while impaired, putting all of us at risk.”

The New Year’s Day weekend resulted in 49 people arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired. One of the arrests was made when a bartender drove into the building where she worked, causing minor damage to the building. Another arrest that was made on the highway involved a driver who was swerving severely and driving on the lefthand shoulder.

The 17-day enforcement period included sobriety checkpoints, task force operations, saturation patrols, warrant sweeps and court stings.

Avoid the 12 will kick into high gear, searching for DUI drivers on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, and again on St. Patrick’s Day.

Avoid the 12 refers to the number of law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara County that you will avoid being in contacted with should you chose to drive sober. Funding for the program comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

DUI Arrests By Agency

» California Highway Patrol/Santa Maria area: 10
» California Highway Patrol/Buellton-Solvang area: 10
» California Highway Patrol/Santa Barbara area: 44
» Santa Barbara Police Department: 32
» Santa Maria Police Department: 17
» Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department: 21
» Lompoc Police Department: 15
» Guadalupe Police Department: 3
» UCSB Police: 2

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 