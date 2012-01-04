154 Drivers Arrested on Suspicion of DUI During ‘Avoid the 12’ Crackdown

21 alcohol-related traffic collisions are reported, and one possible fatality that is still under investigation

Police officers, deputy sheriffs and California Highway Patrol officers arrested 154 people on suspicion of DUI during the 17-day Avoid the 12 DUI enforcement period, which is one more than last year.

Law enforcement presence throughout the county worked vigilantly to help reduce the number of people driving impaired and also the number of alcohol-related collisions.

There were no alcohol-related fatalities during this holiday period, which ran from Dec. 16 to Jan 1. However, one fatality that occurred in Santa Maria on Sunday is still under investigation.

There were 21 alcohol-related traffic collisions throughout the county, with four of those causing injury to at least one person.

“We are happy to see that the number of arrests did not increase significantly compared to last year, but it is sad that people continue to drive while impaired,” said Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer, coordinator of Avoid the 12. “Impaired driving is 100 percent preventable, and it is unfortunate these drivers are so selfish that they still chose to drive while impaired, putting all of us at risk.”

The New Year’s Day weekend resulted in 49 people arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired. One of the arrests was made when a bartender drove into the building where she worked, causing minor damage to the building. Another arrest that was made on the highway involved a driver who was swerving severely and driving on the lefthand shoulder.

The 17-day enforcement period included sobriety checkpoints, task force operations, saturation patrols, warrant sweeps and court stings.

Avoid the 12 will kick into high gear, searching for DUI drivers on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, and again on St. Patrick’s Day.

Avoid the 12 refers to the number of law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara County that you will avoid being in contacted with should you chose to drive sober. Funding for the program comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

DUI Arrests By Agency

» California Highway Patrol/Santa Maria area: 10

» California Highway Patrol/Buellton-Solvang area: 10

» California Highway Patrol/Santa Barbara area: 44

» Santa Barbara Police Department: 32

» Santa Maria Police Department: 17

» Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department: 21

» Lompoc Police Department: 15

» Guadalupe Police Department: 3

» UCSB Police: 2

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.