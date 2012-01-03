Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Memorial Service Planned for Wednesday for ATV Crash Victim Chris Rice

Friends and family will gather at the South Bluffs in Elings Park to honor the Santa Barbara man, who died with friend Dan Carbonaro

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | January 3, 2012 | 5:09 p.m.

Friends and family are invited to honor the life of Chris Rice, a 29-year-old Santa Barbara man who died last month while riding an ATV in the Mojave Desert, at a memorial service at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the South Bluffs area of Elings Park.

Rice and Dan Carbonaro, 27, also of Santa Barbara, went missing Dec. 18 in the desert area near the border of San Bernardino and Kern counties after leaving the Cottage Inn Motel in Randsburg about 2:30 a.m. for a ride on an all-terrain vehicle.

A memorial service for Carbonaro was held Dec. 28 in the Godric Grove area at Elings Park.

More than 200 people scoured the desert, the Cottage Inn Motel provided supplies, hundreds followed search updates on Twitter, and more than 1,000 people updated the Facebook group Friends of the Chris Rice and Dan Carbonaro Search.

“I think it’s terrible we lost two wonderful people, but it’s amazing that in the process thousands came together for one cause,” said Jonathan Katz-Moses, a friend of Carbonaro and Rice. “Even random strangers worked together to try to find these guys.”

The desert was cold, dipping below freezing, and the duo took no provisions, water, cell phones or extra clothing. After four days of searching, two adult bodies were found at the base of a 500-cliff at Government Peak in the Mojave Desert about noon Dec. 22, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Vic Keesey. He said the men, headed to Cuddeback Lake in San Bernardino County, were more than a mile from Randsburg.

“Dan and Chris’ lives, and their passing, has stirred such deep love, care and remembrance of what really matters in life,” Noell Grace wrote on the Facebook page. “So many hearts have been touched. The last phrase that Reverend Linda spoke during Dan’s memorial service says it all, ‘When all that’s left of me is love, give me away.’”

Friends and family can access the South Bluffs from Cliff Drive. After turning left onto Cliff Drive from Las Positas Road, motorists can take the first left to get to the South Bluffs. The media are not invited to Rice’s services Wednesday.

The Dan Carbonaro and Chris Rice Search Fund has been established at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. The account number is 0102413861. Stop by any branch or mail to SBBT/Cottage Office, 220 Nogales St., Santa Barbara CA 93105. Put a note in the envelope marked C/O Jonathan J. Katz-Moses: Dan Carbonaro and Chris Rice Search Fund.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 