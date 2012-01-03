Memorial Service Planned for Wednesday for ATV Crash Victim Chris Rice

Friends and family will gather at the South Bluffs in Elings Park to honor the Santa Barbara man, who died with friend Dan Carbonaro

Friends and family are invited to honor the life of Chris Rice, a 29-year-old Santa Barbara man who died last month while riding an ATV in the Mojave Desert, at a memorial service at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the South Bluffs area of Elings Park.

Rice and Dan Carbonaro, 27, also of Santa Barbara, went missing Dec. 18 in the desert area near the border of San Bernardino and Kern counties after leaving the Cottage Inn Motel in Randsburg about 2:30 a.m. for a ride on an all-terrain vehicle.

A memorial service for Carbonaro was held Dec. 28 in the Godric Grove area at Elings Park.

More than 200 people scoured the desert, the Cottage Inn Motel provided supplies, hundreds followed search updates on Twitter, and more than 1,000 people updated the Facebook group Friends of the Chris Rice and Dan Carbonaro Search.

“I think it’s terrible we lost two wonderful people, but it’s amazing that in the process thousands came together for one cause,” said Jonathan Katz-Moses, a friend of Carbonaro and Rice. “Even random strangers worked together to try to find these guys.”

The desert was cold, dipping below freezing, and the duo took no provisions, water, cell phones or extra clothing. After four days of searching, two adult bodies were found at the base of a 500-cliff at Government Peak in the Mojave Desert about noon Dec. 22, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Vic Keesey. He said the men, headed to Cuddeback Lake in San Bernardino County, were more than a mile from Randsburg.

“Dan and Chris’ lives, and their passing, has stirred such deep love, care and remembrance of what really matters in life,” Noell Grace wrote on the Facebook page. “So many hearts have been touched. The last phrase that Reverend Linda spoke during Dan’s memorial service says it all, ‘When all that’s left of me is love, give me away.’”

Friends and family can access the South Bluffs from Cliff Drive. After turning left onto Cliff Drive from Las Positas Road, motorists can take the first left to get to the South Bluffs. The media are not invited to Rice’s services Wednesday.

The Dan Carbonaro and Chris Rice Search Fund has been established at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. The account number is 0102413861. Stop by any branch or mail to SBBT/Cottage Office, 220 Nogales St., Santa Barbara CA 93105. Put a note in the envelope marked C/O Jonathan J. Katz-Moses: Dan Carbonaro and Chris Rice Search Fund.

