City of Goleta Accepting Applications for Design Review Board

Vacancies are available for at-large and licensed architect positions

The City of Goleta is accepting applications for service on the Design Review Board for the following vacancies: at-large and licensed architect.

The vacancy is a three-year term expiring in February 2015.

The board was established in March 2002 and operates under bylaws and guidelines that ensure uniformity of procedure, fairness to the public and interested parties, and compliance with legal requirements in matters heard by the DRB.

General Functions

» Ensures that development and building design are consistent with adopted community design standards.

» Promotes high standards in architectural and landscape design and the construction of aesthetically pleasing structures so that new development does not detract from existing neighborhood characteristics.

» Ensures that the continued health, safety and welfare of neighborhoods are not compromised.

» Reviews, approves, conditionally approves or disapproves all applications under the jurisdiction of the DRB.

» Provides input on matters including but not limited to the sign ordinance and other code amendments, lighting guidelines, street trees and DRB procedures.

The DRB meets at 3 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month in the Council Chambers. Compensation is $50 per meeting.

Applications may be obtained from and must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B in Goleta. Click here for an online application. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.

For more information, call 805.961.7505.