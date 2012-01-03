Volunteers Needed for Annual Pruning of A.C. Postel Rose Garden

No experience is necessary, and experts will be on hand to demonstrate proper techniques

The city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Rose Society are requesting volunteers to help prune the popular A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Jan. 21.

The stunning garden contains an accredited, All-American Rose selection of more than 1,500 plants adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and is nourished throughout the year by Rose Society members and Parks Department caretaker staff.

The annual pruning is necessary to ensure abundant blooms for the spring and summer months and requires a large hands-on effort using volunteers from the community.

No experience is necessary; rosarians will be on hand to demonstrate proper rose pruning techniques to interested participants. We recommend that those interested in participating in pruning roses wear work clothes including long pants and long sleeves, eye protection such as safety glasses, leather gloves, and bring hand pruners, a leaf rake and a looper.

Refreshments will be provided by the Santa Barbara Rose Society.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 805.564.5433.

— Terri Yamada is a parks assistant for the city of Santa Barbara.