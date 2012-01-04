Owner of Downtown Rug Shop Pleads Guilty to Withholding Sales Tax from State

Masood Azizi of Tribal Rugs & Art on State Street is put on three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution

The owner of a State Street rug shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to withholding sales tax to the state even after charging it to customers.

Masood Azizi, owner of Tribal Rugs & Art at 528 State St. in Santa Barbara, was operating his business without a seller’s permit after he had been suspended for failure to pay sales tax to the California State Board of Equalization.

From Feb. 17, 2009, to Aug. 24, 2011, Azizi was collecting sales tax without paying the state, according to a statement from Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

He was placed on three years of probation and ordered to pay restitution in the sum of $30,759.02. Unpaid taxes, interest and penalties amount for $25,393.52 of the cost, with $5,362.50 in Board of Equalization investigation costs.

“This is the type of crime that affects all of us,” Dudley said in the statement. “We have sales tax added to almost everything we purchase with the understanding that those sales tax dollars will got to the State of California. Mr. Azizi was collecting sales tax from his customers and keeping it.”

