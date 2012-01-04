Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Investigating Downtown Assault as Hate Crime

Detectives release video of an attack on two men early New Year's Day in seeking the public's help identifying three possible suspects

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | January 4, 2012 | 2:03 a.m.

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects believed to have beaten two men early on New Year’s Day in what may have been a hate crime.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the Santa Barbara Police Department, two male victims left a downtown bar at 1:42 a.m. Sunday after a New Year’s Eve party and were walking to their vehicle parked near Ortega and Chapala streets.

Three male suspects that the victims had never met approached the men, and one of the suspects made a derogatory comment to one of the victims.

“The suspects then violently attacked the victims, resulting in one victim suffering a broken jaw and a head injury requiring staples to close,” the police statement said, while the other victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention. “Based on the ongoing investigation, it appears that the suspects perceived the victims to be gay, which is believed to be the motivation for the attack.”

The Police Department has issued a description of the three men, as well as a short video of the beating.

All three suspects are described as white males in their 20s with shaved heads.

The first suspect is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds and wearing a white and black plaid long-sleeve shirt. The second suspect is believed to be 6 foot 1 with dark clothing, while the third is described only as wearing dark clothing.

“Hate crimes like these will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable,” Police Chief Cam Sanchez said in a statement released Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is actively investigating the assault as a potential hate crime and requests help from the public in identifying the suspects.

Information related to this case can be provided anonymously, and the public may contact Detective Kushner at 805.897.2345.

“I was very disturbed by the reports of this crime,” Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, said in a statement released Wednesday. “There is just no excuse for this kind of violence, and it is particularly painful when something like this happens in our own community and is potentially based on someone’s sexual orientation. I am pleased our law enforcement officials are moving quickly to investigate this crime, and I join Chief Sanchez in urging everyone in the Santa Barbara community to provide any assistance they can. Hate crimes like this simply cannot be tolerated.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

