Seven Santa Barbara Boy Scouts Achieve Eagle Rank

Seven Scouts of Troop 37, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, received the Eagle Scout rank in 2011.
These seven Scouts accounted for 1,466 hours of service project time.
The Scouts and their projects:
» Connor Proctor — Improved the McKinley Spring campground in the Los Padres National Forest by replacing the watering tank, the picnic table and wilderness toilet (169 hours)
» William Proctor — Installed a wilderness toilet at the Sycamore Campground in the Los Padres National Forest (568 hours)
» Tyler Casper — Built a bike shed at the Garden Preschool (125 hours)
» Kyle Kovacs — Constructed and delivered 10 bat boxes to Santa Barbara city parks (144 hours)
» Galen Collins — Refurbished the horse corrals at the Santa Barbara Humane Society (243 hours)
» Tyler Nichoson — Renovated the announcers booth at the Goleta Valley South Little League field (115 hours)
» James Deacon — Built three picnic tables for Fairview Gardens (102 hours)
— Elmer Jones Jr. is a member of Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 and Scout master for Troop 37.