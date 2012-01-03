Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Suspected Smuggling Boat Found Abandoned Off Santa Barbara Coast

Sheriff's Department asks the public to be on the lookout for similar vessels, which often transport illegal immigrants and drugs from Mexico

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 3, 2012 | 10:55 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Mexican smuggling boats that have been spotted recently off the Santa Barbara coastline, according to a statement issued by the agency Tuesday.

Early Monday morning, an empty boat was discovered abandoned off the coast north of Refugio Beach by off-duty sheriff’s deputies commuting to work. Responding personnel confirmed that the vessel was a Panga boat, a small open watercraft with several outboard motors.

“They are commonly used by fishermen in developing countries and have become increasingly popular with smugglers who are transporting illegal immigrants, narcotics or other contraband from Mexico to the United States,” the Sheriff’s Department said in the statement. “Although the boat was empty, there was evidence it was used for illicit drug trafficking.”

Panga boats have made illegal runs from Mexico to as far north as the San Francisco Bay Area. They are typically 19 to 28 feet in length, but the boat discovered Monday was 30 feet long and capable of transporting up to 2,000 pounds of cargo, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives stayed with the boat while waiting for a towing ship and had planned to examine the boat for additional evidence, but the heavy surf caused the boat to break in two. The rear portion of the vessel sank about 40 feet offshore, and the Coast Guard started cleanup efforts. The large fuel tanks of the vessel and debris were recovered, but the boat itself remains in the water and is of no further value as evidence.

The Sheriff’s Department said the outcome of the vessel is undetermined at this time.

The public is asked to be aware of the growing problem and to contact law enforcement if they see any suspicious boats in the ocean off Santa Barbara County. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s toll-free 24-hour tip line can be reached at 866.DHS.2ICE.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

