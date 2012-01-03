Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Steve Pappas to Seek Santa Barbara County’s Third District Supervisorial Seat

Solvang Planning Commissioner Aaron Petersen has decided not to run

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 3, 2012 | 9:25 p.m.

Steve Pappas has announced that he will run in the November election for Santa Barbara County’s Third District seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Pappas issued a statement last Wednesday saying he’s running because he believes in the public’s right to participate in the decision-making for the district.

“The purpose of our government is to represent the people and to do so honestly, ethically and with sound principles,” Pappas said in the statement. “The more involved I continue to be with community and political issues, the more I see a growing need to change how our government works or in fact doesn’t work.”

Pappas, 52, owns and operates two Santa Ynez-based businesses with his wife, Lori, and is a past president of the Los Olivos School Board.

He’ll be challenging incumbent Supervisor Doreen Farr, who has held the seat since 2009.

Pappas lost the 2008 election to Farr by 806 votes and challenged her victory in court. Throughout the court proceedings, Pappas and his legal team questioned the validity of votes from UCSB and Isla Vista, which totaled about 13,000 voters. The case was thrown out by a Superior Court judge in 2009, and the secretary of state eventually said no criminal fraud charges should be filed.

Solvang Planning Commissioner Aaron Petersen also had expressed interest in pursuing the seat, but told the Lompoc Record on Tuesday that he decided not to run.

In his recent statement, Pappas said he has been a registered nonpartisan for more than a decade, and that a nonpartisan approach will best serve the Third District. The district often serves as a sing vote between North and South County leaders on the board.

“Transparency in the way the Third District and the county is run is something that every voter should be concerned with,” Pappas said. “After more than a dozen years of careful research and involvement in the community, I clearly understand the issues that this district and county faces and that changes that need to take place to have effective policy and decision-making in an open and lawful environment.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 