Steve Pappas to Seek Santa Barbara County’s Third District Supervisorial Seat

Steve Pappas has announced that he will run in the November election for Santa Barbara County’s Third District seat on the Board of Supervisors.

Pappas issued a statement last Wednesday saying he’s running because he believes in the public’s right to participate in the decision-making for the district.

“The purpose of our government is to represent the people and to do so honestly, ethically and with sound principles,” Pappas said in the statement. “The more involved I continue to be with community and political issues, the more I see a growing need to change how our government works or in fact doesn’t work.”

Pappas, 52, owns and operates two Santa Ynez-based businesses with his wife, Lori, and is a past president of the Los Olivos School Board.

He’ll be challenging incumbent Supervisor Doreen Farr, who has held the seat since 2009.

Pappas lost the 2008 election to Farr by 806 votes and challenged her victory in court. Throughout the court proceedings, Pappas and his legal team questioned the validity of votes from UCSB and Isla Vista, which totaled about 13,000 voters. The case was thrown out by a Superior Court judge in 2009, and the secretary of state eventually said no criminal fraud charges should be filed.

Solvang Planning Commissioner Aaron Petersen also had expressed interest in pursuing the seat, but told the Lompoc Record on Tuesday that he decided not to run.

In his recent statement, Pappas said he has been a registered nonpartisan for more than a decade, and that a nonpartisan approach will best serve the Third District. The district often serves as a sing vote between North and South County leaders on the board.

“Transparency in the way the Third District and the county is run is something that every voter should be concerned with,” Pappas said. “After more than a dozen years of careful research and involvement in the community, I clearly understand the issues that this district and county faces and that changes that need to take place to have effective policy and decision-making in an open and lawful environment.”

