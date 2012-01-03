Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: Feeling Your Way Through 2012

Listen to your heart and know that it is supporting and influencing your intellect

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | January 3, 2012 | 6:48 p.m.

Have you ever had a hunch but ignored it only to find out later that you should have followed it? Hunches and intuitions arise from your feelings — your heart, not your head. Your heart represents your essence — the place where unconditional love and infinite compassion lie.

Does that sound too good to be true? It almost is because most of us have not aspired to that desired level. But we know it’s there. That knowing stems from our feeling state. Often our knowing state is revealed externally through nature, the arts, witnessing acts of kindness, courage and compassion. It becomes our “truth” through our feelings.

Your head or brain supports your intellect. It’s analytical. It synthesizes, categorizes, evaluates and compares millions of information bits. It is capable of understanding complex scientific and mathematical theories.

On the other hand, it can become quite protective of its domain, twisting and stretching the truth to any length in order to defend its territory. It will fight to be right — sometimes at all costs. The intellect can override the feelings of the heart allowing pride to push and shove them down beyond recognition.

Many people trust their intellect far more than their heart. They categorize facts as their truth in order to validate the intellect even though some facts, stats and intellectual information can change, be computed incorrectly, become outdated, even insignificant. When we listen for and begin to trust the messages of our heart, a more profound truth is discovered.

Extensive research is taking place at the Institute of HeartMath exploring how the heart communicates with the brain. They are discovering how powerful the heart is and how it affects our intelligence and awareness.

Research over the years has shown that your heart has the ability to send meaningful messages to your brain that are not only understood, but obeyed and affect your behavior.

They have discovered that it is the underlying feeling state that determines the power of a thought and that intervention at the feeling level can change mental patterns and processes. When your feelings are positive, they have a positive effect on your intellect.

Science is showing us that we lead with our heart no matter how impressed and dependent we are on our head. So as you stand on the brink of 2012, it might be wise to focus on your heart. Listen to your feelings and know that they are supporting and influencing your intellect.

Like last year, we are still moving through uncharted, unpredictable and choppy waters. Tumultuous change is a given. In order to navigate skillfully and insightfully, count on your feelings to be your guide.

It also might be a good idea to let kindness, courage and compassion color your feelings in order to make intelligent decisions, creative strategies and artful tacks when necessary.

A new world lies ahead. Columbus made it. So can you.

— Through her business, Mindset Management, Susan Ann Darley coaches and writes for businesses, entrepreneurs and artists from all disciplines. She offers a complimentary coaching session. For more information, click here, email her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.

