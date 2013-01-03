Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:13 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents World-Renowned Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | January 3, 2013 | 3:43 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in a dazzling and eclectic program at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will perform Jan. 23 at the Granada Theatre.

The evening will include the West Coast premiere of Mats Ek’s critically lauded Casi-Casa.

A repertory company of unparalleled versatility and exquisitely powerful dancers, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago remains one of the most original and forward-thinking contemporary dance companies of our time. In 2012-13, Hubbard celebrates its 35th season. The company’s exhilarating Granada debut last year had audience members asking for more — with many proclaiming it the most vital tour de force they’d seen in recent memory.

Program

» Aszure Barton: Untouched (music by Njo Kong Kie, Curtis Macdonald and Ljova)
» Alejandro Cerrudo: Blanco (music by Felix Mendelssohn and Charles-Valentin Alkan)
» Alejandro Cerrudo: PACOPEPEPLUTO (music by Dean Martin and Joe Scalissi)
» West Coast Premiere: Mats Ek’s Casi-Casa (music by Fleshquartet)

This season’s program opens with Untouched, Baryshnikov protégée Aszure Barton’s first work for Hubbard Street’s main company. An “extraordinarily eloquent, deeply emotional, theatrically sophisticated” (Chicago Sun-Times) piece, Untouched was created in collaboration with each original cast member. Barton then wove their unique skills and qualities into a complete, cohesive world of movement.

Two works by Hubbard’s resident choreographer, Madrid-born Alejandro Cerrudo, are featured: Blanco, a “compelling, finely detailed etude for four women” (Chicago Tribune) and PACOPEPEPLUTO, a showcase of solo dancing for men set to 1950s- and ’60s-era songs popularized by the “king of cool,” Dean Martin.

The West Coast premiere of Casi-Casa (meaning “almost home”), Ek’s raved-about exploration of domesticity and its darker moments, concludes the evening. Resounding with emotion, the eloquent work is set to music by Swedish band Fleshquartet. While the Swedish choreographer is one of Europe’s most revered and influential dancemakers, Ek’s pieces are rarely seen on American stages.

Don’t miss Hubbard Street as it returns for round two of “finely crafted, deeply gorgeous” (Time Out Chicago) dancing.

Related Event

A Community Dance Class with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Gustafson School of Dance, 2285 Las Positas Road. Co-presented with the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance. For reservations, call 805.966.6950.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s performance is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. The media supporter is the Santa Barbara News-Press. A conversation with the artists will follow the show.

Tickets are $35 to $45 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) There will be a private post-event reception with the artists for Arts & Lectures Producers Circle members.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or by clicking here.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2012-13 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

