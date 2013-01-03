BizHawk: Carpinteria Businesses Sought for New Banner Sponsorship Program

CMC Rescue finds new Goleta home, Northrup Schlueter law firm opens office in Santa Barbara and Hayes Commercial Group welcomes a new broker

Businesses and organizations will be given the chance — quite literally — to wave their flag on the streets of Carpinteria’s downtown T area through a new banner sponsorship program.

A “Shop, Play, Dine, Stay” local banner has been designed and can be purchased via the program, sponsored by the Parking and Business Improvement Area Advisory Board.

The banners, which will display a business or organization name at the bottom for two years, are not flying high yet because 40 of the 86 have not yet found sponsors, according to Cyndi Vestal, a public works analyst with the City of Carpinteria.

Sponsorship is limited to two banners initially, but businesses will be invited to sponsor up to five banners if more are still available.

Those interested can contact Vestal at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.684.5405 x446.

CMC Rescue Finds New Goleta Home

CMC Rescue has purchased a new space in Goleta to continue manufacturing rescue equipment in the same community it has called home for more than 35 years.

CMC Rescue has purchased a 58,000-square-foot building at 6740 Cortona Drive, close to its current location at 41 Aero Camino, according to a news release from Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

The employee-owned company is expected to move to its new location in the summer after completing extensive renovations to fit the company’s specific needs.

“Our 70 employee-owners are excited to have found the right facility to accommodate our growth right here in Goleta, where the company has its roots,” CMC Rescue CEO Rich Phillips said in the release.

Northrup Schlueter Law Firm Opens Santa Barbara Office

Westlake Village-based Northrup Schlueter law firm has opened an office in downtown Santa Barbara.

The firm’s new office, at 1825 State St., Suite 206, offers the same high-quality legal services the firm has been delivering since its founding in 1996, according to a news release.

Founding partners Linda Northrup and David Schlueter and their three associate attorneys, who have decades of collective experiences, focus on business litigation, real estate, construction and alternative dispute resolution.

Paul Bradford Joins Hayes Commercial Group

Hayes Commercial Group has added a new broker associate with 27 years of experience to its team.

Paul Bradford, a seasoned businessman with roots in the Santa Barbara community, has a broad range of experience to draw upon, most recently as a broker in partnership with the now-retired Scott Glenn.

He also has prior accomplishments as a mortgage banker, director of marketing with CallWave Inc., marketing professor at Westmont College, marketing director for a developer, and chief of staff for former Santa Barbara County Supervisor Jeanne Graffy.

“We are excited to have Paul join the team,” managing partner Steve Hayes said in a news release. “Paul has a well-deserved reputation for business and marketing savvy, and he is a team player who is a great fit for our firm.”

