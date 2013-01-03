Capps Sworn In as Member of 113th Congress

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, was sworn in Thursday as a member of the 113th Congress of the United States.

As of Thursday, Capps officially represents the 24th Congressional District of California, which includes the entirety of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a portion of Ventura County.

“It’s an honor to represent the Central Coast for another term in the United States House of Representatives, and I look forward to ensuring our voice is heard in the critical debates in Washington,” Capps said. “I share the frustration of my constituents with the excessive partisanship and unnecessary brinksmanship the American people have been subjected to over the last two years. Our country faces significant challenges that we can only address by putting aside our differences and working together.

“I will work hard to make the new Congress more effective, and hope my Republican and Democratic colleagues join me in this effort.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.