Channel Islands YMCA Offers Healthy New Year’s Resolutions

The new year is a time for new beginnings and to set goals that strengthen one’s spirit, mind and body. When making new year’s resolutions, the Channel Islands YMCA wants to remind you that building and maintaining family and community connectedness is one of the most important resolutions.

“At the Y, we are committed to strengthening individuals and families to build stronger communities. When making new year’s resolutions, we encourage people to begin with small changes that are easy to sustain and that lead to big benefits over time. Also, set goals as a family to learn and thrive together.”

Following are four new year’s resolutions the Y recommends for 2013:

» Volunteer: Giving back and supporting neighbors benefits everyone involved. It teaches children and teens the value of helping others, and is also a way to meet new people or discover a new interest. Find an opportunity in your community that the entire family may enjoy, such as cleaning your neighborhood park or distributing food at a local food bank.

» Unplug from Technology: Limit screen time (television, video games, computer, etc.) and instead set aside an hour or two for activities that allow interaction and camaraderie. If weather permits, go for a walk, bike ride, trip to the park or have a game night at home.

» Be Physically Active: It’s important for adults to get at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day. Incorporate physical activity into your daily routines and spend more time walking to places instead of driving to improve your health and well-being.

» Put Extras to Good Use: Do you have extra canned goods or clothes that could benefit others in need? Clean out your pantry, closet or attic and donate extra items to homeless shelters or community outreach programs. You can also get the entire family involved and demonstrate to the children the value of giving.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a cause-driven organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including the Camarillo Family YMCA, Ventura Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, and Youth & Family Services YMCA operating Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, My Home at Artisan Court and the Isla Vista Teen Center.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves more than 46,000 individuals and provides more than $1.3 million in financial assistance to those in need for child care, YMCA memberships, away camps, youth sports and teen after-school-programs.

Mission: The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body. Click here for more information, or contact one of the branches:

» Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 805.484.0423

» Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., 805.736.3483

» Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Lane, 805.969.3288

» Santa Barbara Family YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way, 805.687.7727

» Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, 805.686.2037

» Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 805.642.2131

— Lynnette Ferrari represents the Channel Islands YMCA.