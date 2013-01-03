CMC Rescue Keeps Its Roots in Goleta with Purchase of Larger Space

After an exhaustive search for suitable space to house every aspect of its business — from sales and distribution to engineering and manufacturing — CMC Rescue has purchased a 58,000-square-foot building at 6740 Cortona Drive in Goleta, close to its current location at 41 Aero Camino.

This new home allows the company to stay in Goleta, where it has manufactured rescue equipment for more than 35 years.

The sale closed Dec. 18, according to Brad Frohling of Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, who represented CMC Rescue in the purchase. Paul Gamberdella, also of Radius, represented the property owner in the transaction.

CMC Rescue is expected to move to its new location in the summer after completing extensive renovations to fit the company’s specific needs.

A local, employee-owned ISO 9001 certified company, CMC Rescue started in a garage in the early 1970s and has since become a leading designer, manufacturer and worldwide distributor of rescue equipment as well as a respected emergency response educator.

“Our 70 employee-owners are excited to have found the right facility to accommodate our growth right here in Goleta, where the company has its roots,” CMC Rescue CEO Rich Phillips said. “This permits us to remain as committed to the community we live in as we are to providing the best equipment and education to the wide-reaching emergency response community, not only in North America but internationally.

“We are very appreciative of the team at Radius for its persistence in this endeavor.”

— Vince Coronado is the director of marketing communications for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.