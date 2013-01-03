Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:15 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

CMC Rescue Keeps Its Roots in Goleta with Purchase of Larger Space

By Vince Coronado for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments | January 3, 2013 | 2:43 p.m.

After an exhaustive search for suitable space to house every aspect of its business — from sales and distribution to engineering and manufacturing — CMC Rescue has purchased a 58,000-square-foot building at 6740 Cortona Drive in Goleta, close to its current location at 41 Aero Camino.

This new home allows the company to stay in Goleta, where it has manufactured rescue equipment for more than 35 years.

The sale closed Dec. 18, according to Brad Frohling of Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, who represented CMC Rescue in the purchase. Paul Gamberdella, also of Radius, represented the property owner in the transaction.

CMC Rescue is expected to move to its new location in the summer after completing extensive renovations to fit the company’s specific needs.

A local, employee-owned ISO 9001 certified company, CMC Rescue started in a garage in the early 1970s and has since become a leading designer, manufacturer and worldwide distributor of rescue equipment as well as a respected emergency response educator.

“Our 70 employee-owners are excited to have found the right facility to accommodate our growth right here in Goleta, where the company has its roots,” CMC Rescue CEO Rich Phillips said. “This permits us to remain as committed to the community we live in as we are to providing the best equipment and education to the wide-reaching emergency response community, not only in North America but internationally.

“We are very appreciative of the team at Radius for its persistence in this endeavor.”

— Vince Coronado is the director of marketing communications for Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 