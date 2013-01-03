Country Music’s Johnny Lee Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

Country music artist Johnny Lee, who rose to stardom with his crossover smash hit “Lookin’ for Love,” will bring his smooth, country style to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Tickets for the show are $25, $30 and $35.

The singer/songwriter and Texas native watched his career ignite in 1980 with an appearance in the film Urban Cowboy, starring John Travolta and Deborah Winger. Lee also recorded several songs for the film’s soundtrack, including “Lookin’ for Love,” which topped the country charts, vaulted into the mainstream and became a pop culture phenomenon.

“Lookin’ for Love” not only spent three weeks atop of the Billboard country singles chart in the second half of 1980, but it also hit the Top 5 on the Pop charts and Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary survey.

But Lee, a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, proved to the country music community that he wasn’t a one-hit wonder. From 1980-85, Lee enjoyed 12 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Country chart, including five No. 1 hits.

His Lookin’ for Love album also featured “One in a Million,” which spent two weeks at No. 1, and a pair of songs — “Pickin’ Up Strangers” and “Prisoner of Hope” — that peaked at No. 3.

Lee’s next album, Bet Your Heart on Me, brought him more praise in 1981 with the title track reaching No. 1 on the country singles chart while “Be There for Me, Baby” also cracked the Top 10. The following year, “Sounds Like Love” scored Lee a couple more Top 10 hits with the title track, which hit No. 6, and “Cherokee Fiddle.”

Lee reached the top two more times during his impressive run. His duet with Lane Brody, “The Yellow Rose,” and his solo smash “You Could Have Heard a Heart Break” both hit No. 1 in 1984.

During the height of his success, Lee appeared on talk shows, several network specials and TV series such as Fantasy Island, CHiPS, The Fall Guy, The A-Team and The Grand Ole Opry.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see this country music star sing his iconic hits at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.