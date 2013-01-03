Inquisitive Canine: Tails from the Doghouse — Meet Ruby

[Note: This is the premiere installment of what will be a regular column profiling local rescue dogs. We’ve handpicked these dogs in the hopes of finding them loving homes. We encourage you to ask questions and add your own parenting tips in the comments.]

Ruby is a well-mannered, affectionate inquisitive canine who’s full of life. She enjoys the company of other dogs as well as people — she even helps the shelter staff as Official Greeter.

Gaining life experience in both rescue and foster environments, Ruby has developed an array of tricks she willingly performs. She’s excellent at lounging and relaxing with a chew toy, but can also enjoy a good game of frisbee.

Canine 411

» Name: Ruby

» Breed: Staffordshire terrier and soft-coated Wheaten terrier mix (DNA tested)

» Gender: Female

» Age: 9 years young

» Weight: 50 pounds

» Location: Santa Barbara County Animal Services

From the Dog Trainer’s Notepad

Want Ruby in your family? Try these tips:

» Establish expectations: Decide first what you want and what you expect from Ruby, then develop a plan of action to teach her what you want her to know. Dogs can learn at any age!

» Know your animal: Though Ruby is an inquisitive canine, she’s on the more mature side. Despite being physically and mentally sound, she prefers relaxing at your side over a 10-mile run.

» Figure out a behavior baseline: Fortunately, Ruby is experienced in the world of canine good manners. Will you want her to perform behaviors she already knows, including performing tricks and socializing with others? If so, providing her with opportunities to practice will help maintain the manners she’s developed.

» Reward with recognition: Focus in on and acknowledge everything you like and want from Ruby. Whether it’s going potty in the No. 1 spot (no pun intended), showing off her bag of tricks for others or lounging at your feet quietly while you surf the Internet, it’s important to display recognition of good choices. Make a list of what you want to help keep your attention on positive behaviors, as opposed to anything you might find annoying. This will make a big difference in the training process.

» Create a safe space: Managing Ruby’s environment will help ensure she has a better chance of making the right choices, while preventing her from choosing behaviors you might not find useful. This will be extra important as she settles into her new home and learns your routine.

Pawsitive Mutt Match?

If you think Ruby is the gal for you, please click here to contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services to arrange a meet-and-greet.

Dear Inquisitive Canine/Tails from the Doghouse is written by Joan Mayer and her trusty sidekick, Poncho. Joan is a certified professional dog trainer and human-canine relationship coach.