Spring Registration Open for Santa Barbara, Carpinteria Children’s Choruses

Spring registration is now open for the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus, Vocal Explorations and Carpinteria Children’s Chorus.

We are offering multiple class options at both locations. Click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to find out which program is right for the singer in your life. Come take a free introductory class and see what we’re all about!

» Vocal Explorations: Our new class for children ages 5 to 7 will help the youngest singers begin their choral career. This class is $60 per month and consists of one hour of instruction per week.

» Concert Chorus: The concert chorus for children ages 8 to 14 is the heart and soul of our program. This class is $120 per month and consists of two hours of instruction per week.

» Chorus Plus: The chorus-plus program is an optional program open to all singers in the concert chorus. This class is $180 per month and includes the tuition for the concert chorus. This class consists of three hours of instructions per week.

Class Times

The Santa Barbara classes meet on Mondays at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.

» Vocal Explorations: 3:15 to 4 p.m.

» Concert Chorus: 4 to 6 p.m.

» Chorus Plus: 4 to 7 p.m.

The Carpinteria classes meet on Fridays at the Curtis Stuio of Dance in the Annex Building.

» Vocal Explorations: 3:15 to 4 p.m.

» Concert Chorus: 4 to 6 p.m.

» Chorus Plus: 4 to 7 p.m.

Click here to register for any program.



Scholarships are available, as well as bring a friend discounts, multiple family member discounts and discounts to all Unitarian Society members. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.