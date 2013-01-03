Santa Barbara Calls on Residents to Conserve Water During Treatment-Plant Shutdowns

The City of Santa Barbara’s Cater Water Treatment Plant treats drinking water and provides water supplies for the City of Santa Barbara and Montecito and Carpinteria Valley water districts.

A $20 million Ozonation Project is being constructed at the Cater Water Treatment Plant in response to more stringent federal drinking water regulations.

To accommodate the Ozonation Project’s construction, two three-day shutdowns of the water treatment plant are required. The shutdowns are being planned for two consecutive weekends (Friday-Sunday) in January. The specific shutdown dates are Jan. 11-13 and Jan. 18-20.

During the shutdowns, drinking water production will be suspended; however, the City of Santa Barbara’s 13 reservoirs will be filled to their maximum capacities, and augmented with limited water supplies from the city’s wells and neighboring water agencies.

The community is being asked to make concerted efforts to conserve water during the shutdowns to ensure everyone has uninterrupted water supplies while the water treatment plant is offline.

For more information, contact water system manager Catherine Taylor at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.564.5379.

— Catherine Taylor is a water system manager for the City of Santa Barbara.