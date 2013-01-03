Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:25 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Railroad Depots Focus of Free Presentation

By Gary Coombs for the South Coast Railroad Museum | January 3, 2013 | 12:40 p.m.

“Southern Pacific’s Depots of Santa Barbara County” will be the subject of a free lecture and multimedia presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The program, sponsored by the South Coast Railroad Museum, will also feature an exhibition of detailed depot building blueprints crafted by the presenter, Jean-Guy Dube.

August 1887 was a time of great celebration. The railroad had come to Santa Barbara! Steel rails now linked South Coast communities with the nation.

As part of its vast system, the Southern Pacific Railroad built depots in the towns from Carpinteria to Ellwood. These included both one-of-a-kind buildings and many others based on standard company plans.

The presentation audience will travel back 125 years to explore some of these depots.

Dube is a professional draftsman and apprentice architect. He has researched and written about Southern Pacific depots since 1983. The diazo blueprints are measured and drafted drawings. They are based on Southern Pacific standard-depot plans, on historical photographs and, for those depots that have survived, on actual building measurements.

Each handsome and informative print is suitable for framing. Each includes noted floor plans, sections and elevations. The prints also contain historical notes about each building. Railroad model hobbyists will be interested to learn that the drawings are in “HO” scale.

Dube uses traditional methods of blueprinting to create a blue-with-white line print from his original vellum. Copies of the depot blueprints will be available for purchase following the program.

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 