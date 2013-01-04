Monday, June 11 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Actor Harry Carey Jr., 91, Dies in Santa Barbara

His credits include a film career spanning more than 50 years, most notably for his roles in John Ford westerns

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 4, 2013 | 1:13 a.m.

Harry Carey Jr., a character actor known for his roles in John Ford westerns, died Dec. 27 at the Sarah House hospice facility in Santa Barbara. He was 91.

Harry Carey Jr.
Harry Carey Jr. (Photobucket.com photo)

His film career lasted more than 50 years, ranging from western classics alongside John Wayne to the more recent Gremlins and Tombstone.

He was born May 16, 1921, in Saugus, Calif., where his family owned a ranch. Both parents were actors. His father, Harry Carey, starred in silent movie westerns and worked with Ford for many of his films. His mother, Olive Fuller Carey, was an actress.

Harry Carey Jr. served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and then turned to film. When his father died in 1947, he was cast in 3 Godfathers by Ford, which became his breakout role.

He and his wife, Marilyn, lived in Durango, Colo., and California, and moved to Santa Barbara full-time 10 years ago, according to their daughter, Melinda Carey of Santa Barbara.

“It’s just been fantastic to have the whole family able to be so accessible to one another,” she said. “My kids got to see them more often, and my grandson got the experience of spending time with his great-grandparents — I think it’s so unusual these days.”

Harry Carey Jr. is survived by his wife, actress Marilyn Frances Fix Carey; his sister, Ella “Cappy” Carey, who lives in Santa Barbara; his son, Thomas, of Los Angeles; his daughter, Melinda, of Santa Barbara; his daughter, Lily, who lives in Los Angeles; his three grandchildren, Joe Carey, Alec Menoni and Vanessa Carson; and two great-grandchildren, Wesley Carson and Liam Menoni. 

“They just loved being in Santa Barbara, and people still came and visited,” Melinda Carey said. “They kept all their old friends to the end.”

Harry and Marilyn met people at western shows and movies, and “would just open up their home to everybody,” she added. “The whole thing with him, with both my parents really, they were just so welcoming, and everyone who met them felt they were their friends forever — and they were.”

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 