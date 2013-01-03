U.N. Official Robert Orr to Speak Thursday at University Club

San Marcos High School graduate and leading U.N. authority on nation-building and peace-keeping, Robert Orr, U.N. assistant secretary-general for policy coordination and strategic planning, will speak at noon Thursday at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Orr will discuss U.N. priorities, predicting the year to come at the United Nations.

The cost is $50.

For more information, call 805.968.8567 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Orr has served as the assistant secretary-general for policy coordination and strategic planning in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General since 2004. His responsibilities include running the secretary-general’s Policy Committee and serving as the principal policy adviser to the secretary-general on climate change, energy, food security, global health and counter-terrorism.

— Barbara Gaughen-Muller is president of the UNA-USA Santa Barbara-Tri-Counties Chapter.