Williams Appointed to Four Assembly Committees

Assemblyman Das Williams will serve on four key Assembly committees in 2013, Assembly Speaker John Perez announced Thursday.

Williams will serve as chair of the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee, an important position at a time when California is looking to dramatically increase access to colleges and universities.

“We all must work together to carry our state to prosperity,” Williams said. “As chair of the Higher Education Committee, I will put my heart and soul into finding ways to increase higher-education funding and creating solutions that will improve access for everybody.”

The speaker also selected Williams to serve on the Education, Natural Resources and Utilities and Commerce committees.

“I asked for these committees because of the important decisions that must be made to create alternative energy and increase recycling of emerging materials in the state,” Williams said.

Williams was re-elected in 2012. The 2013 session will officially get under way on Monday.

— Josh Molina is a communications specialist for Assemblyman Das Williams.