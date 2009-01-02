Goleta Valley Beautiful Seeks Volunteers for New Year’s Plantings

Not only is the right thing to do but you can earn community service credits, too.

Goleta Valley Beautiful has a number of opportunities for you to help put down roots in the new year, beginning Saturday.

Participation in the nonprofit organization’s plantings and activities can earn you community service credits for school, church, scouting and all legal community service requirements. All tools, refreshments and expert training are provided, and all ages and groups are welcome, although smaller children should have family members present for supervision. Look for the white Goleta Valley Beautiful truck at the planting site. Restroom facilities are not always conveniently available. Please RSVP to 805.685.7910 or 805.252.1952 on the day of the event.

Early activities include:

» Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Greenhouse tree plantings. Planting acorns and nursery care for the next generation of trees at the GVB Greenhouse and Growing Grounds, 6980 Falberg Way, on the Devereux property west of Isla Vista. At the corner of Storke and El Colegio roads, take Slough Road (unmarked and really just an extension of Storke) a half-mile and turn left on Devereux Way. Continue up the hill 50 feet to a stop sign at the Devereux/Falberg intersection. Turn right on a circular road and follow it halfway around (about 500 feet) to an unmarked dirt road that leads to the greenhouse. Call 805.252.1952 if you get lost.

» Jan. 10 and 17, 9 a.m.-noon. Tree care for Goleta Valley park and street trees. Meet at the parking lot of Isla Vista School, 6875 El Colegio Road.

» Jan 10, 17, 24 and 31, 1-4 p.m. Greenhouse tree plantings. Planting acorns and nursery care for the next generation of trees at the GVB Greenhouse and Growing Grounds (see above for directions).

» Jan 24, 9 a.m.-noon. Dos Pueblos High School tree care. Meet in the faculty parking lot, 7266 Alameda Ave. near the Distinguished School sign.

» Jan 31, 9 a.m.-noon. Tree planting and care at Camino Corto Park in Isla Vista, at the corner of Camino Corto and Abrego Road.

» Feb. 7, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Young Trees: Planting, Pruning and Care workshop at the Goleta Union School District board room, 401 N. Fairview Ave.

» Science Nights volunteers needed. We’ll train you to help teach math and science concepts using tree-related exhibits. Upcoming: Foothill School, 711 Ribera Drive, Jan. 28; El Camino School, 5020 San Simeon Drive, Feb. 24; and/or Ellwood School, 7686 Hollister Ave., Feb. 26. Call 805.685.7910 to volunteer.

» Devereux Greenhouse/Growing Grounds tree nursery care. Every Friday, 9 a.m.-noon, and by appointment. Call 805.685.7910.

» Litter pickup. Second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Call Judy and DonNason at 805.964.4895.

» Graffiti removal and reporting. Call Ed Graper at 805.964.7117 or e-mail [email protected]

» Monthly Goleta Valley Beautiful Award nominations. Call Zea Bauer at 805.967.2211.

» March 13, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Project Learning Tree workshop emphasizing wildland interface planning and recovery. Held at UCSB as part of TEAWET training.

» May 3. Goleta Valley Beautiful Annual Membership and Awards Barbecue, Stow House Gardens, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

Click here for more information on Goleta Valley Beautiful or call 805.685.7910.

Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.