Lynn Karlson Named Executive Director of YMCA Youth & Family Services

Lynn Karlson has been appointed executive director of YMCA Youth and Family Services, a branch of the Channel Islands YMCA, a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Karlson brings 15 years of community volunteer leadership experience to the YMCA Youth and Family Services branch.

While serving on the Channel Islands YMCA Association Board, Karlson participated in the YMCA’s acquisition of two of the largest Youth and Family Services programs: Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter and the Isla Vista Teen Center.

In addition to volunteer service, her background includes program and product development as well as management for Independent Means Inc. , a national financial and social resources education company.

As executive director, Karlson will be responsible for the operation and future development of the branch.

