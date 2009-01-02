PCPA to Drum Up Scholarship Dollars With ‘An Evening of Guitar’

PCPA Theaterfest will host “An Evening of Guitar,” a fundraiser for the PCPA Scholarship Fund, at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College. Headlining the event will be flamenco guitarist Chris Burton Jácome.

Jácome was one of the talented musicians featured at the prestigious La Guitara California Guitar Concert in 2007.

Jácome grew up a fourth-generation Mexican-American in Tucson, Ariz., in a family that listened to country-western and top 40 pop music. He had a fascination with heavy metal guitar playing before realizing flamenco was his true calling. He is the musical director for one the largest touring flamenco dance companies in the United States, Calo Flamenco, Ballet de Martín Gaxiola.

The music and dance benefit also will feature guitarists Tony Harmon and Ray Pannell and percussionist Johnny Sandoval.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, children and students. Pre-show reception and VIP tickets are $35. Call the PCPA box office at 805.922.8313.

Craig Shafer is communications director of PCPA Theaterfest.