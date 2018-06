San Luis Obispo County Determines Schnackenberg Died Accidentally

Officials from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department said Friday they have determined that Carpinteria native Joel Schnackenberg, 48, accidentally shot himself while hunting last month.

Schnackenberg was hunting by himself Dec. 10 and a search was begun when he failed to return home that evening. A three-hour search by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department helicopter located Schnackenberg’s body near Edna Ranch about 9:30 p.m. He had died from a single gunshot to the chest.

According to the San Luis Obispo Tribune , evidence — including a broken trigger guard, rock formations at the scene and the angle of the bullet — led investigators to determine the rifle was held by the muzzle when it accidentally discharged.

Schnackenberg, who was semi-retired after a successful career at the Chicago Board of Trade, was a member of the family that owns Santa Barbara’s Agri-Turf Supplies, 2257 Las Positas Road. The 1978 graduate of Carpinteria High School was a football and basketball star for the Warriors.

