District Enrollment, Transfer Forms Posted Online
Procedures and guidelines for 2010-11 are also provided on the Web site
By Barbara Keyani | January 4, 2010 | 7:40 p.m.
New-student enrollment, intradistrict and interdistrict transfer procedures, guidelines and applications for 2010-11 are now posted on the Santa Barbara School District Web site.
Click here for forms and information.
The dates and times of junior high and high school open houses are provided.
— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.
