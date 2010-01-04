Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:14 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

Lynda Tanner Named VNHC’s New CEO

Among her initiatives for 2010 is overseeing the opening of the new Serenity House

By Jennifer Goddard | January 4, 2010 | 1:48 p.m.

Lynda Tanner has been named the president and chief executive officer of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, according to Steve Lew, chairman of the board for the organization.

Lynda Tanner
Lynda Tanner

Replacing retiring CEO Eileen Bunning, Tanner assumed her duties on Friday.

Tanner served as chief operating officer for VNHC and joined the organization in 2008. She is a registered nurse and holds a master’s degree in nursing along with an extensive background in strategic and organizational planning, project management, and accreditation and regulatory experience.

Tanner’s more than 25 years of professional health-care experience also includes acting as a surveyor for the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, where she was responsible for evaluating home health and hospice organizations around the country.

Some of the new CEO’s initiatives in 2010 include supporting the growth of services in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys through the VNHC office in Solvang; developing health coaching and disease management models of care; overseeing the opening of the new 18-bed Serenity House; and continuing VNHC’s position as a leader in information technology.

Most importantly, Tanner will continue VNHC’s commitment to its mission of providing high-quality, comprehensive, home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay.

“I have fallen in love with the Santa Barbara community and with VNHC,” Tanner said. “I am committed to this organization and passionate about the work that we do.”

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

