Measures H, I Tax Exemption Forms Now Available

The Measure H and Measure I parcel tax senior citizen exemptions forms for are now available on the Santa Barbara School District Web site.

The filing deadline for the exemption for tax year 2010-11 is June 15.

The Board of Education voted to place the two measures on the November 2008 ballot to secure reliable, supplemental local tax dollars in order to fund valued programs for students.

Measure H supports education in grades 7 through 12. The funds are being used to supplement math, science and technology education; music, arts and theater programs at the junior high school level; foreign language at the secondary level; and restores ninth-grade math class sizes in the Santa Barbara Secondary School District, which serves 10,000 junior high and high school students.

Measure I supports education in kindergarten though sixth grade. The funds are being used to supplement math, science and technology education as well as offer classroom music programs to nearly 5,000 elementary school students.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.