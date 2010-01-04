Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:15 am | Light Rain 62º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO-SB Presents Talk on Employer Tips for New Economy

Mark Gross of Leadership Services will discuss how to lead and motivate employees

By Karen Dwyer | January 4, 2010 | 1:30 p.m.

No one likes change that is imposed on them. Our world and economy are speeding up so there is no time to absorb news — good or bad — before the next wave of information is on top of us. The unintended consequence of this instant information is that we have little time to react.

Our “just in time” environment is both fluid and fragile. Now when one leg of the stool breaks, it immediately affects the others that must carry the load, and spending to fix it is definitely not an option.

Mark Gross, president of Santa Barbara-based Leadership Services, will offer practical ideas that every employer needs in the new economy at the monthly meeting of the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27. The event will be at the Canary Hotel, 31 W. Carrillo Blvd., lower level. The cost is $30 members or $40 nonmembers, and $10 more at the door.

In the interactive presentation on leadership and employee motivation, Gross will cover topics that include “The Truth About Change”; “The Fading Presence of Loyalty”; “Stimulating Choice and Engagement”; “Motivation Techniques — First Yourself, Then Others”; and “Renewing Your Unique Leadership Path.”

Gross specializes in executive coaching, team performance training, executive assessment, organizational surveys and leadership/communications workshops. He has shaped his practice for the past 20 years by combining a no-nonsense approach to training with 13 years in management and human resources positions with Fortune 500 companies.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.

