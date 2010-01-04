Peter Hunt Elected Chapter President of American Institute of Architects

The longtime architect has been involved in many local building projects

Peter Hunt has been elected president of the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter.

Hunt has served four years on the AIASBC executive board in various capacities, including General Plan Committee chairman for Plan Santa Barbara.

Hunt established his firm, Peter Walker Hunt Architect, 30 years ago.

He and his staff have planned, designed and built many residential, commercial and institutional projects, including the Alpha Resource Center for people with developmental disabilities.

Hunt spent 10 years as a major-gifts campaigner for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

Acting as a voice for the architectural profession and as a resource for its membership in service to the community, the AIA offers constructive comments and plans regarding sustainability, green building, community planning, good design and other civic concerns.

— Evangeline Benchek is executive director of the American Institute of Architects-Santa Barbara Chapter.