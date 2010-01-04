Santa Barbara Chamber Names Recipients of Annual Business Star Awards

Honorees are Janet Garufis of Montecito Bank & Trust, John Weimann of UCSB, Randy Weiss of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Ron Werft of Cottage Health System

The board of directors of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its annual Business Star Awards.

The businesses and individuals are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life for Santa Barbara.

The awards will be presented at the chamber’s annual luncheon on Jan. 29 at the Four Seasons Biltmore. For tickets, click here or call Marcia Reed at the chamber at 805.965.3023 x103.

Business Woman (Betty Hatch Award): Janet Garufis, president and CEO, Montecito Bank & Trust

This award is made to a chamber businesswoman who through her actions is a role model for the community.

Garufis began her banking career more than 30 years ago with Security Pacific Bank, now Bank of America. She is now the president of Montecito Bank & Trust.

She is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, Northridge. She is working to complete her Ph.D. from the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education at UCSB.

Garufis serves on the board of directors for the Santa Barbara Symphony, is a member of the board of trustees for the Sansum Clinic, and serves as a director and officer of the Chamber of Commerce. She is a role model for all academics and business people in demonstrating how expertise from both fields can be practically merged to benefit the community.

Innovator: Dr. John Weimann, vice chancellor, UCSB, retired

This award is traditionally presented to an individual who has made a significant innovative contribution to positively affecting the world.

Wiemann, who has a Ph.D. in communications from Purdue University, is the retired vice chancellor of institutional advancement and professor in the Department of Communications at UCSB. His areas of research interest include interpersonal communication, communicative competence, intercultural communication and dynamics of interpersonal relationships.

He has been active in the International Communication Association and the National Communication Association, a member of many journal editorial boards, a Fulbright-Hays Senior Research Scholar and winner of the Alpha Chi Omega UCSB Outstanding Professor Award.

The Vice Chancellor’s Office oversees the division’s wide range of programs and activities designed to achieve broad levels of support — financial, political and public support — for the goals and priorities of the campus.

Weimann is the first chamber board member granted lifetime board status.

Community Collaboration: Randy Weiss, vice president of community relations, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

This award is made to a chamber business member making a significant contribution to the quality of life and economic vitality of the region.

Weiss is everywhere. He can be found at grand openings, movie premieres, ribbon-cuttings and birthday parties. He gives money to the Unity Shoppe, Transition House and other organizations. He attends so many nonprofit events that many think he is the mayor. But he is more than a great community affairs director; he is a great human being.

One Friday afternoon last year, Weiss walked by Katherine Pinedo, a senior teller at the bank’s main branch, and asked about her day. “It would only be better if I had a kidney,” she responded. Pinedo has been living with lupus, a disease that goes after the body’s immune system, since she was 6 years old. The disease eventually invaded her kidneys and shut them down in recent years, forcing her to undergo dialysis treatments nearly every day. She also added herself to the organ donor recipient list.

Her answer to Weiss’ question that day put an end to her need for an organ transplant. “It was an easy decision,” said Weiss, who immediately offered his, and within days went to get tested. They were a match.

His surgery took place on Friday, June 12, 2009, and he was back to work by Tuesday. The recovery period was longer for Pinedo — she was out until September — but she is now back to full strength and with a new kidney.

“She’s the real hero,” said Weiss, who said he hoped their story would break down perceived walls on being a donor. “She’s gotten through it, has hope and has prospered.”

Businessman: Ron Werft, president and CEO, Cottage Health System

This award is made to a chamber businessman who through his actions is a role model for the community.

The 600-bed Cottage Health System today is the largest private employer in Santa Barbara County, caring for more than 20,000 inpatients each year at its three facilities.

Werft is the driving force behind the $900 million construction and seismic retrofit in progress. He has served as chairman of the United Way campaign and served for 20 years on the Partners in Education Board.

While serving as president and CEO of both Cottage Health System and the Cottage Foundation, Werft always finds the time to support important community events and issues.

— Steve Cushman is president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.