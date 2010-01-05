Supervisors to Resume Discussion of Emergency Operations Center

The board will consider accepting a donation from the Orfalea Fund for the project, among other budget issues

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will continue its discussion of the Emergency Operations Center project and other business.

In August, the board unanimously — though reluctantly — put the multimillion-dollar project out to bid. The 9,900-square-foot facility will serve as a hub for emergency operations personnel and decision-makers during disasters.

Some supervisors questioned the timing of the project, since county funding comes from the general fund (although it already has been saved and put aside for this project).

Outside the $5 million or so saved by the county, local philanthropic groups — led by Paul Orfalea — plan to donate more than $2 million. On Tuesday, the board will consider a recommendation to accept the donation from Orfalea Fund’s Aware and Prepare Initiative and partnering entities.

At the August meeting, Orfalea said he was starting to “have a real ADD issue” with the project and that the donation offer had an unspecified expiration date. It appears that the current bid of $3,586,013 by Melchiori Construction Company — which will be discussed further Tuesday — made the deadline.

Other budget discussions include allocating up to $246,951 for ECG Management Consultants Inc. to upgrade the Public Health Department’s paper medical records to an electronic system, and allocating an additional $33,000 to the Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS revenue agreement.

The board also will discuss the city of Carpinteria’s decision to put Venoco Inc.’s Paredon Project on the ballot for June’s primary election; raising camping and day-use park fees for Cachuma Lake and Jalama Beach; and a report on the status of permitting medical-marijuana dispensaries and the draft moratorium ordinance.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .