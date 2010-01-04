Noozhawk’s Note: To Our e-Bulletin Subscribers
We apologize if you received a duplicate e-mail
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | January 4, 2010 | 10:41 a.m.
As a result of a scheduling mistake, some of our e-Bulletin subscribers may have received duplicate e-mails Monday morning. I apologize for the inconvenience.
If you’re not a subscriber, click here to become one. Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin is delivered fresh to your inbox each morning. Just once, I promise.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.