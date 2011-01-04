Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:51 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Animal Services Offering Discounted Pet Adoptions in January

Save 25 percent off the cost of taking home an animal, including dogs, cats and more

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | January 4, 2011 | 6:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services wants to help you start off the new year by adding a new pet to your family. Through January, Animal Services is hosting a “White Sale” with a 25 percent discount on all adoptable animals.

The new year signifies a fresh start and is the perfect time to bring home a new furry family member. As you set your resolutions, a pet can help you stick to your goals. If your resolution is to exercise, a dog would love to accompany you on your daily walks or jogs. If your resolution is to make more time to relax, a cat will assist by cuddling up on your lap. If you goal is to eat better, rabbits can encourage you to do so since their diet is made up of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering a 25 percent discount on all adoptable animals during its White Sale. Through January, a dog adoption will be discounted to $67, a cat adoption will be discounted to $48 and a rabbit adoption will be discounted to $18. All other animals, including guinea pigs, rats, roosters and reptiles, also are discounted 25 percent.

Animals adopted from Santa Barbara County Animal Services include a health check. All dogs, cats and rabbits are spayed and neutered and fully vaccinated. Dogs adopted from Santa Barbara County Animal Services also receive a one-year license. The new year is a great time to ensure your dogs are licensed as required by law.

Santa Barbara County has three shelters located through the county and volunteers to help you find your perfect match. The Santa Maria Animal Center is located at 548 W. Foster Road, the Lompoc Shelter is located at 1501 W. Central Ave. and the Santa Barbara Shelter is located at 5473 Overpass Road. The shelters are open from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Come in and start the New Year off right by providing a home for a homeless pet.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
