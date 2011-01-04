Central Coast Wine Growers’ Association Offers Vineyard Tours

The first event is planned for Jan. 22 at Salisbury Vineyards in San Luis Obispo

The Central Coast Wine Growers’ Association is planning a series of vineyard and winery tours in 2011 that will be free and open to the public.

The first event, titled “Viticulture 101,” will be held Saturday, Jan. 22 at Salisbury Vineyards, 6985 Ontario Road in San Luis Obispo. People interested in learning about vineyards, grape growing and vineyard management are asked to meet at 11 a.m. at the tasting room on the frontage to Highway 101 between Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Bay Drive.

Following sign in, Salisbury Vineyards staff will take people to the vineyard in their trolley for a lesson in viticulture. Farmer and owner John Salisbury will provide a tour and information about his vineyard, vineyards in California and aspects of wine grape growing.

The tour will end about noon. After a trolley ride back to the tasting room; there will be wine tasting and the opportunity to learn more about the winery.

The next vineyard tour is set for Saturday, March 12 at Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, 6020 Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria. Vineyard manager Jim Stollberg will be the instructor, and participants should meet at the tasting room at 11 a.m.

For more information, contact John Burke of the Central Coast Wine Growers’ Association at 805.928.4950 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— John Burke represents the Central Coast Wine Growers’ Association.