Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:57 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘The King’s Speech’ Offers a Glimpse of Ourselves

In this study of British King George VI, we also see a bit of ourselves

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | January 4, 2011 | 1:56 p.m.

4 Stars — Enlightening

Capturing the life of a modern British monarch is difficult since historical interpretations can vary widely. In the telling of the rise of King George VI to the throne of the British Empire through The King’s Speech, we are treated to a delicious blend of empathy and comedy.

George VI (Albert Frederick Arthur George; 1895-1952) was king of the United Kingdom and the Dominions of the British Commonwealth from 1936 until his death. He was also the last Emperor of India (until 1948), and the last King of Ireland (until 1949). His rise to head of state on Dec. 11, 1936, followed the somewhat scandalous decision by his elder brother Edward VIII, who had become king one year earlier, to abdicate the throne and “marry the woman I love,” the twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson.

George VI was succeeded in death in 1952 by his eldest daughter, Elizabeth II, the current Queen of England.

The focus of The King’s Speech is George’s (Colin Firth) stuttering, which had plagued him since childhood. Since he lived a quiet life out of view of the public, his personal embarrassment was shared only with those close to him. By the 1930s, primarily because of the invasive medium of radio, George (Bertie as he was known by his family) was reluctantly thrust into many public situations where he had to expose his reticent speaking ability.

The counter play in the story is the confident and unorthodox Australian-born speech therapist named Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush). The future king and Logue engage in a love-hate relationship that includes a series of vocal and physical exercises that are quaint and amusing by today’s standards.

The important fact is that they worked. Bertie and the nation came to have confidence in his leadership and important national voice during the dark days of World War II.

Although The King’s Speech doesn’t overly psychoanalyze the reasons for Bertie’s stammer, there is a not-so-subtle implication that it was due in no small part to the intimidation continually rendered by his father, King George V. The royal family is not known for nurturing its young, but rather handed off the rearing of children to nannies and servants. Bertie’s father seemed intent on stiffening the backbone of his son by passing on the lessons he himself had learned as a child, namely, that fear will make you a man.

There are two lessons inherent in this tale: The first is that there is no substitute for parental nurture when it comes to teaching the next generation how to love both self and neighbor, as well as community and countryman. The second is that a confident, assuring and inspiring “voice” by a leader is critical in shaping the confidence, or lack of it, in a nation.

Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan are remembered as much for the national tone they set as for the political accomplishments of their administrations.

George VI and his wife Elizabeth (better known as the Queen Mum) became among the best-loved royals of the 20th century in no small part because of their leadership during World War II. When the Queen Mum died at age 101 in 2002, she was revered as one of the most beloved people in England. The confidence they both displayed during their early years in the 1930s was greatly enhanced by the gifted teaching of a little known speech therapist who gave England its voice.

Discussion:

» 1. Confidence is difficult to build in a child. How did your parents help you become confident, or how did they hamper this process? If you have children, how are you doing so with them?

» 2. The monarchy of England has taken some hits recently. Do you believe it is a relic of the past or a unifying presence?

» 3. There are many mannerisms, such as stuttering, that can plaque a person. What mannerism do you have that has hampered you? How are you working to overcome it?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 