Cliff Drive Care Center to Host ‘Show and Tell’

The public is invited to the Jan. 15 evening of art at Free Methodist Church

By Danielle Garcia | January 4, 2011 | 1:25 p.m.

Come one and all to “Show and Tell,” an evening of art to benefit the Cliff Drive Care Center in Santa Barbara.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, 1435 Cliff Drive.

The evening will begin with a visual art portion, where guests can peruse paintings and crafts from local artists while Birth of Cypress plays in the background.

The next part of the night will be dedicated to performance arts and include offerings from Café Con Leche, a bilingual music group, spoken word poetry from Curtis Tyrone Jones, dance pieces danced and choreographed by local professional dancers, and a few songs by new folk/roots band The Scrub Jays.

The fundraiser is open to all ages. Tickets will be sold for $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and all proceeds will go to Cliff Drive Care Center. To purchase tickets, call 805.965.4286 x234 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Cliff Drive Care Center is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Santa Barbara community for more than 45 years. The organization serves all ages: Preschool, after-school and summer camp programs meet the needs of children from toddler through elementary school; the senior adult programs offer a variety of luncheons, outings and personal care; and the Christian Counseling Center offers a sliding scale, provides professional counseling for a variety of personal issues and relational difficulties from a Christian perspective.

Click here for more information about the Cliff Drive Care Center.

— Danielle Garcia represents the Cliff Drive Care Center.

